Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Receives $18.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

In other news, major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $107,374.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Pate acquired 34,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.46 per share, with a total value of $464,370.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,028,551 shares of company stock valued at $15,488,228. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 58,054 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,567,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,781,000 after buying an additional 73,894 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 90,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 22,884 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 162,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.60. 788,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 570,239. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $20.18. The company has a market cap of $818.60 million, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.17.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.13). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 43.02% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

