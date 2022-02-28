Parachute (PAR) Price Up 47.8% Over Last Week

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 19.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Parachute has a total market cap of $673,391.08 and $197,632.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Parachute has traded up 47.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Parachute alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00024561 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000166 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Parachute Profile

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 603,534,465 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Parachute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Parachute and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.