Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.47.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PH shares. Mizuho began coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $327.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Robert W. Malone sold 5,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $1,573,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after purchasing an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,662,740,000 after purchasing an additional 130,530 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 365.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,101,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435,138 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after purchasing an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 29.9% in the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,375,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,701,000 after purchasing an additional 316,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH stock opened at $297.99 on Monday. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $279.12 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $311.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.58.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 12.60%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

