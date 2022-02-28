Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) Issues Earnings Results

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Sunday. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Party City Holdco had a positive return on equity of 69.29% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share.

Party City Holdco stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $4.33. The stock had a trading volume of 3,763,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,628,518. The company has a market capitalization of $485.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.23. Party City Holdco has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Party City Holdco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.42.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 470,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $2,500,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,136,483 shares of company stock worth $6,604,022. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRTY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 421.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,216 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 17,144 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 538.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 163,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 138,210 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Party City Holdco by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 56,880 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,641,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,143,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Party City Holdco by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,984 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $17,395,000 after purchasing an additional 36,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

