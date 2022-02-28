Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 270 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,872,604 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,433,538,000 after buying an additional 1,951,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,206,929 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,429,396,000 after purchasing an additional 81,851 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,291,807 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,469,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081,910 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,522,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,669,000 after purchasing an additional 135,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

FIS traded down $1.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $95.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,523. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.48 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.67.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 3.01%. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 229.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

