Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 815 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,444 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $742,151,000 after buying an additional 204,230 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 7,356,250 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $512,510,000 after buying an additional 163,562 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 3rd quarter worth about $457,861,000. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 5,552,233 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $386,823,000 after buying an additional 442,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $89,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 131,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,744,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.97. eBay Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.53 and a 1-year high of $81.19. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.74.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of eBay from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of eBay from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.57.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

