Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Grows Stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLF. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 114.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,507,588 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $118,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937,698 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $125,705,000 after buying an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 85.2% during the second quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 3,333,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,877,000 after buying an additional 1,533,800 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 86.8% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,835,266 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,357,000 after buying an additional 852,605 shares during the period. Finally, Gendell Jeffrey L boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.6% during the third quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 7,518,454 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $148,941,000 after buying an additional 839,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLF. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, Director Ralph S. Michael III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.11 per share, for a total transaction of $201,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.92 per share, for a total transaction of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 66,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,314,149. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLF traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 352,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,630,422. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

