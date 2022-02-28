Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Has $149,000 Stock Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,060,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Mosaic by 514.5% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,132,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,785,155 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP grew its holdings in Mosaic by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,463,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,769 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,076,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,984,000 after buying an additional 1,102,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Mosaic by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,247,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,293,000 after purchasing an additional 912,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

MOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Mosaic from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.21.

NYSE MOS traded up $1.10 on Monday, reaching $50.63. 289,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,167,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.17. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $28.05 and a one year high of $49.98.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Mosaic declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Mark J. Isaacson sold 40,094 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,804,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through its wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

