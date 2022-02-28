Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNP. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.4% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 26,966,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $663,387,000 after buying an additional 6,279,070 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 358.5% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,208,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $177,335,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636,576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,856,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237,628 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 35.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,359,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $279,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,306 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 95.2% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,001,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927,500 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.85.

NYSE:CNP traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 46,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,262,834. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.66. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.31 and a 12-month high of $28.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.93.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 14.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D), Indiana Electric Integrated, Natural Gas Distribution, Energy Services, Infrastructure Services, Midstream Investments, and Corporate and Other.

