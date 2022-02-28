Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 62.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,214 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,237 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $364,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Paycom Software by 34.8% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 992 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Paycom Software by 3.9% during the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 579 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 67,779 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 220.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 130,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,745,000 after purchasing an additional 89,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Shares of PAYC opened at $335.64 on Monday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $296.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $437.22. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.78, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm had revenue of $284.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $550.00 to $385.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $360.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $640.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $433.21.

About Paycom Software (Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.