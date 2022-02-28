Pearson (LON:PSON) Given New GBX 630 Price Target at Barclays

Pearson (LON:PSON – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Barclays from GBX 610 ($8.30) to GBX 630 ($8.57) in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($8.50) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.65) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Shore Capital upgraded Pearson to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pearson currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 705 ($9.59).

LON PSON opened at GBX 651.80 ($8.86) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £4.94 billion and a PE ratio of 17.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 616.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 659.35. Pearson has a one year low of GBX 571 ($7.77) and a one year high of GBX 883.60 ($12.02).

Pearson plc provides educational materials and learning technologies. The company operates in four segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North America Courseware, and International. It provides test development, processing, and scoring services to governments, educational institutions, corporations, and professional bodies.

