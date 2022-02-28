Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating)’s share price was down 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22.36 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 22.75 ($0.31). Approximately 61,207 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 111,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.31).
The stock has a market cap of £10.33 million and a PE ratio of -6.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 28.47 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 34.84.
Pelatro Company Profile (LON:PTRO)
