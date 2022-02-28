Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) to report $0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Penn National Gaming’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.37. Penn National Gaming reported earnings of $0.55 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Penn National Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $2.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $2.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Penn National Gaming.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.13%. Penn National Gaming’s revenue was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Penn National Gaming from $72.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $115.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ PENN traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,827,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. Penn National Gaming has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti bought 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Penn National Gaming by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 12.8% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 2.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

