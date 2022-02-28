Perceptive Advisors LLC Has $30.90 Million Stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE)

Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,022,051 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,078 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals were worth $30,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 551.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 328.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 6,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

XENE stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.26. 1,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,463. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.04 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.89.

In other Xenon Pharmaceuticals news, insider Seggern Christopher Von bought 4,000 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.40 per share, with a total value of $97,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

