Perceptive Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,073,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,046 shares during the quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 4.27% of Singular Genomics Systems worth $34,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OMIC. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 22,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Singular Genomics Systems by 20,750.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 20,750 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 454,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after acquiring an additional 242,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. 44.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OMIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Singular Genomics Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upgraded Singular Genomics Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Singular Genomics Systems from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.75.

Shares of NASDAQ OMIC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 10,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,292. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 60.80 and a current ratio of 60.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74. Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $33.37.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

