Perceptive Advisors LLC Makes New $18.08 Million Investment in Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX)

Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immuneering Corp (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 681,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,082,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 2.63% of Immuneering as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Immuneering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Immuneering in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Immuneering in the third quarter worth about $119,000. 46.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:IMRX remained flat at $$7.85 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,108. Immuneering Corp has a 1-year low of $6.61 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41.
Immuneering Profile (Get Rating)
Immuneering Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company advancing a pipeline of oncology and neuroscience product candidates. The company’s product candidate includes IMM-1-104. Immuneering Corporation is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.
