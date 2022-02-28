Perceptive Advisors LLC Trims Stake in ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA)

Perceptive Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,262,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,322,427 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of ADMA Biologics worth $14,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADMA. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Telemetry Investments L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of ADMA Biologics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADMA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. The stock had a trading volume of 24,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,558. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.36. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 5.41, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $318.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised ADMA Biologics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

ADMA Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics. The firm operates through the following business segments: ADMA BioManufacturing, Plasma Collection Center, and Corporate. The ADMA BioManufacturing segment consists of immune globulin manufacturing and development operations.

