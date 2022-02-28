Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,149.36 ($42.26).

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSN. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,440 ($46.16) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,410 ($45.75) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($30.19) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 2,648 ($35.53) price target on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of LON:PSN traded up GBX 88 ($1.18) on Monday, hitting GBX 2,413 ($32.38). 1,429,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,954. Persimmon has a 52 week low of GBX 2,265 ($30.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,272 ($43.90). The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,559.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,685.22. The company has a market cap of £7.70 billion and a PE ratio of 9.76.

In other news, insider Joanna Place purchased 3,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($34.34) per share, for a total transaction of £99,980.13 ($134,147.50).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

