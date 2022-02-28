Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 6,898 Shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:KJUL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 320,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July accounts for about 1.7% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 11.53% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 2,854.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 129,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 125,368 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,050,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,545,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,469,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July by 263.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

NYSEARCA:KJUL opened at $25.37 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July has a 52 week low of $24.58 and a 52 week high of $27.34.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.