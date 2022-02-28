Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 2,028 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,841 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Comcast by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 143,483,719 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,025,044,000 after acquiring an additional 7,794,333 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Comcast by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 99,553,850 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,568,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,964,610 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,292,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,861 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Comcast by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,047,581 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,081,793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Comcast by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,267,135 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA opened at $47.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $213.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $44.27 and a 1 year high of $61.80.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 12.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is presently 33.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Comcast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.28.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

