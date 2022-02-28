Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.13 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in General Dynamics by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,114,237 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,158,874,000 after purchasing an additional 861,074 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,502,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,058,727,000 after buying an additional 339,708 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,577,818 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $699,341,000 after buying an additional 104,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,507,605 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $687,595,000 after buying an additional 196,433 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,912,849 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $571,235,000 after buying an additional 294,563 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $227.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.02. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $163.12 and a 1-year high of $228.20. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.06.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GD. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of General Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.25.

In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.