Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.6% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 137.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $322.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $244.44 and a one year high of $417.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $359.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.38.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.22 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.37%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $385.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $391.00 to $443.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.87.

About Accenture (Get Rating)

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.