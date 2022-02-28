Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,592 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $775.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $641.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

ServiceNow stock opened at $580.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.05 billion, a PE ratio of 508.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $623.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total value of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total value of $1,209,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,408 shares of company stock worth $21,057,072 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.