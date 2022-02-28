Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Personalis alerts:

In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,305,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Personalis by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,531,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,954,000 after buying an additional 45,996 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Personalis by 479.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,848 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth $3,095,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Personalis by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Personalis by 135.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,294,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,744,000 after acquiring an additional 743,691 shares during the period. 67.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Personalis has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $33.95.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Personalis (Get Rating)

Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.