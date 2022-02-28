Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.71.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Personalis in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered Personalis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Personalis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.
In related news, CEO John Stephen West sold 97,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $1,305,336.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $43,993.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,060 shares of company stock worth $3,217,035 over the last three months. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,805. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a 200 day moving average of $16.04. Personalis has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $33.95.
Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.06. Personalis had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a negative net margin of 76.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Personalis will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.
About Personalis (Get Rating)
Personalis, Inc engages in the provision of genomic sequencing and analytics solutions to support the development of personalized cancer vaccines and other next-generation cancer immunotherapies. The company was founded by Euan A. Ashley, Michael Snyder, Atul J. Butte, John S. West, and Russ B. Altman in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.
