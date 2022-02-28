PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “PGT INDUSTRIES pioneered the U.S. impact-resistant window and door industry and today is the nation’s leading manufacturer and supplier of residential impact-resistant windows and doors. PGT is also one of the largest window and door manufacturers in the United States. The company’s total line of custom windows and doors is now available throughout the eastern United States, the Gulf Coast and in a growing international market, which includes the Caribbean, South America and Australia. PGT’s product line includes PGT Aluminum and Vinyl Windows and Doors; WinGuard Impact-Resistant Windows and Doors; PGT Architectural Systems; and Eze-Breeze Sliding Panels. PGT Industries is a wholly owned subsidiary of PGT, Inc. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PGTI. TheStreet upgraded PGT Innovations from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on PGT Innovations from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

Shares of PGT Innovations stock opened at $20.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.78. PGT Innovations has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $28.11.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The construction company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.55 million. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that PGT Innovations will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $38,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,100 shares of company stock worth $106,460. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in PGT Innovations by 140.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of PGT Innovations by 540.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 6,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

About PGT Innovations

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

