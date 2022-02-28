Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st.

Phibro Animal Health has increased its dividend payment by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Phibro Animal Health has a payout ratio of 36.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phibro Animal Health to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

PAHC opened at $21.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $31.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.49. The stock has a market cap of $862.33 million, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 22.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PAHC shares. Barclays raised shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Phibro Animal Health by 210.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 122,489 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 175.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 12,679 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 466,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,058,000 after buying an additional 29,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 50.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

