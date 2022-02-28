Photronics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Photronics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.50 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.30.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $189.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLAB. StockNews.com upgraded Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Photronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $18.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average of $15.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.97. Photronics has a 1-year low of $11.21 and a 1-year high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Photronics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 147,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 73,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Photronics by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Photronics by 4.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Photronics by 3.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 45,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Peter S. Kirlin sold 61,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.59, for a total value of $1,016,137.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total value of $138,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 153,273 shares of company stock worth $2,759,549 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc manufactures photomasks with high precision photographic quartz or glass plates containing microscopic images of electronic circuits. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

