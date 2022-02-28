Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

Shares of PNW traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $70.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,198. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Pinnacle West Capital has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group lowered Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Argus raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $75.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $233,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 289.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 18,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

