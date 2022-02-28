Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $285.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $256.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $216.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the company from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $223.86.

NYSE:PXD opened at $229.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $184.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $240.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 44.77%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.67, for a total transaction of $343,005.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 176 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

