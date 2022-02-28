Piper Sandler Comments on Intellia Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) – Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Intellia Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Malekar expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $171.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.32) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

NTLA has been the topic of several other research reports. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $96.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.68 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.85. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.69) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,620,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,553,000 after buying an additional 89,381 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,272,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 82,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,803,000 after buying an additional 5,245 shares during the period. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

