Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $11.00 to $13.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.14, with a volume of 7819 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

PLYA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.95.

In other news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 6,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.17, for a total transaction of $56,528.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 199,347 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rubric Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 11,526,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,085 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,807,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,013,000 after acquiring an additional 173,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,744,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,203,000 after acquiring an additional 186,340 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,236,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,390,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,110,000 after acquiring an additional 63,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.79.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $176.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was up 166.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

