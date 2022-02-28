Plian (PI) Trading Up 5.1% This Week

Plian (CURRENCY:PI) traded 19% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 28th. During the last seven days, Plian has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Plian has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and approximately $39,664.00 worth of Plian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Plian coin can currently be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Plian Coin Profile

Plian (PI) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2019. Plian’s total supply is 1,561,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 853,523,772 coins. Plian’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is a native multi-chain system supporting EVM with original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It aims to make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Plian Coin Trading

