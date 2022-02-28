PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.

NYSE PNM traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $45.17. 624,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 61.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PNM Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

