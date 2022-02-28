PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-2.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.67. PNM Resources also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.50-2.60 EPS.
NYSE PNM traded up $0.24 on Monday, hitting $45.17. 624,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,563. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.17 and a 200 day moving average of $47.54. PNM Resources has a twelve month low of $43.84 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 11.36%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.33.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PNM Resources by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,543,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $480,889,000 after purchasing an additional 537,749 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in PNM Resources by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,536,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 628,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after acquiring an additional 41,495 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PNM Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of PNM Resources by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About PNM Resources (Get Rating)
PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.
