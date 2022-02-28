Polaris (NYSE:PII) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.100-$10.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.200. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.20 billion-$9.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.29 billion.

Shares of PII traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $120.21. 17,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,665. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.54. Polaris has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. Polaris had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 49.54%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Polaris’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Polaris will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.02%.

PII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Polaris from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Polaris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Polaris from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Polaris in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.93.

In related news, SVP Dougherty Lucy Clark sold 23,734 shares of Polaris stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $2,848,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Polaris by 64.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 553,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,822,000 after acquiring an additional 216,942 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Polaris by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 171,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after acquiring an additional 14,185 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Polaris by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 146,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 9,997 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,332,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,185,000 after buying an additional 6,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments Off-Road,On-Road, ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

