Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $52.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Portillos (Get Rating)
Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.
