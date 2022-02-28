Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO) Receives $52.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Portillos Inc (NASDAQ:PTLO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.75.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PTLO shares. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Portillos from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Portillos alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Portillos during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Portillos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Portillos in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 13.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTLO traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $24.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,263. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51. Portillos has a 52-week low of $21.38 and a 52-week high of $57.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

About Portillos (Get Rating)

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Portillos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portillos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.