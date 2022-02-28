Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stake Boosted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Post in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in Post by 71.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in Post by 270.6% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Erb bought 1,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $105.38 per share, for a total transaction of $158,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POST opened at $106.34 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 2.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. Citigroup cut their target price on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Post has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.60.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

