PPL (NYSE:PPL) Price Target Cut to $27.00

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

PPL has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPL from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PPL from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.90.

Get PPL alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.00. PPL has a 12 month low of $25.55 and a 12 month high of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). PPL had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PPL will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. PPL’s payout ratio is -97.08%.

In related news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total transaction of $159,103.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in PPL by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 55,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in PPL by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in PPL by 11.1% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 3,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in PPL by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 138,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,856,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in PPL by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 95,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PPL (Get Rating)

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.