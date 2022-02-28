ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $25.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Accretive buyouts and integrations are helping ProAssurance to enhance financial size and strength. With the completion of the NORCAL buyout, the combined entity has created the nation's third-largest specialty writer of liability insurance for healthcare professionals and facilities. The company’s cost-cutting efforts have been providing a boost to its margins. A strong cash generating capacity enables the company to undertake growth-related initiatives and prudently deploy capital. It reported strong fourth-quarter results backed by higher premiums. However, the sustained soft interest rate environment is likely to keep the investment income under pressure. A rising debt level leads to an increase in the company’s interest expenses. Also, weak ROE continues to bother. Its shares have underperformed the industry in the past year.”

Get ProAssurance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of ProAssurance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE PRA opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.13. ProAssurance has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.45. ProAssurance had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 3.32%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is 8.55%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 120.9% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in ProAssurance by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProAssurance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProAssurance Company Profile (Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ProAssurance (PRA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.