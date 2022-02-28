Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $127.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.87 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 18.96%. Progyny’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Progyny updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.020-$-0.010 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

Shares of Progyny stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.36. 1,451,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 828,132. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.73 and a beta of 1.84. Progyny has a 52-week low of $32.86 and a 52-week high of $68.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.38.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $417,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 10,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total value of $575,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,029 shares of company stock worth $9,381,219. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Progyny by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Progyny by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Progyny by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. TheStreet downgraded Progyny from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progyny has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

