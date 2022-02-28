Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.020-$-0.010 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.160. The company issued revenue guidance of $165 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $180.25 million.Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.070 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Progyny from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progyny currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.25.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.36. 1,451,262 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 675,456. Progyny has a 12 month low of $32.86 and a 12 month high of $68.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.84.

In other news, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $294,049.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total transaction of $1,074,570.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 201,029 shares of company stock worth $9,381,219 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,923,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,955,000 after purchasing an additional 136,122 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Progyny by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Progyny by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Progyny by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Progyny by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny (Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.