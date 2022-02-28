Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 102.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,674 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 147.7% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 26.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $145.39. The stock had a trading volume of 39,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,715. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.14 and a 1-year high of $169.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a net margin of 61.77% and a return on equity of 7.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Prologis’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.96%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.92.

In related news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

