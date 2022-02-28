ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY) Shares Up 9.2%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 9.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.53 and last traded at $17.88. 1,580,975 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 92,106,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.37.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.96.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

