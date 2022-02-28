Proterra (PTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PTRA opened at $8.85 on Monday. Proterra has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20.

Several research analysts have commented on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Proterra by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,031,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,769,000 after buying an additional 609,370 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Proterra by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,209 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Proterra by 994.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 118,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Proterra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in Proterra by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 125,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. 29.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

