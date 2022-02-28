Proterra (PTRA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of PTRA opened at $8.85 on Monday. Proterra has a 12 month low of $6.52 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 10.20.
Several research analysts have commented on PTRA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Proterra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Proterra from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Proterra from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.75.
Proterra Company Profile (Get Rating)
Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Proterra (PTRA)
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.