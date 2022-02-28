Provention Bio, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS.

PRVB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Provention Bio in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provention Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.18.

Shares of PRVB stock opened at $6.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. The company has a market capitalization of $413.21 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.74. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $14.14.

In related news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Provention Bio by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Provention Bio by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Provention Bio during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

