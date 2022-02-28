Provention Bio, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.61 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a report issued on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will earn $0.61 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2025 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share.

PRVB has been the topic of several other reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group raised Provention Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Provention Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.18.

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $6.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.11. Provention Bio has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $413.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.74.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Provention Bio by 5,117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 715,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,581,000 after acquiring an additional 702,011 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Provention Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Provention Bio by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. 35.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eleanor Ramos bought 5,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.49 per share, with a total value of $33,754.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.29% of the company’s stock.

About Provention Bio (Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics and solutions. Its products include PRV-031 for the interception of type 1 diabetes (T1D), PRV-015 for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease, PRV-6527 for Crohn’s disease, PRV-3279 for the treatment of lupus, and PRV-101 for the prevention of acute coxsackie virus B (CVB), and the prevention of type 1 diabetes (T1D) onset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.