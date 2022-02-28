Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 65.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,178 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 195,238 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.9% of Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $28,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,493 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 2.4% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,626 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,661,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the third quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 46,863 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,212,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $297.31 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $310.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

