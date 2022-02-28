Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded down 26.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 28th. One Pundi X NEM coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded down 33.6% against the dollar. Pundi X NEM has a total market capitalization of $4.55 million and $3,322.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00044279 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,627.57 or 0.06866364 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,312.19 or 1.00117537 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046019 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.36 or 0.00053216 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003121 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,748,244,754 coins and its circulating supply is 44,686,428,753 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Pundi X NEM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X NEM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pundi X NEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

