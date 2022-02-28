PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Up 10.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating) shot up 10.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.98 and last traded at $6.94. 23,455 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 952,626 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.26.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on PureCycle Technologies from $48.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.82.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13.
About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)
PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.
