Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GBT)

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GBT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $29.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 461,580 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Global Blood Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT)

Receive News & Ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Blood Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.