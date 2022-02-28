Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.30) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.06) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.68) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.28) EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.23). Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.42% and a negative net margin of 155.63%. The business had revenue of $56.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also commented on GBT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $72.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $29.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 9.11. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $46.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,237,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,229,000 after acquiring an additional 461,580 shares during the period. Ovata Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 71.8% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 25,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 10,764 shares during the period. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in Global Blood Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,756,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after acquiring an additional 2,925 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

