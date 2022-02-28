Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Issued By Piper Sandler

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.33). Piper Sandler currently has a “In-Line” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BCRX has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays increased their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.45.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $17.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 2.36. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.23 and a twelve month high of $19.99.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

In other BioCryst Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 184,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $2,767,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yarlagadda S. Babu sold 30,100 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.20, for a total value of $367,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 219,100 shares of company stock valued at $3,227,080 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.